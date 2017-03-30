Newsvine

There Are Two Versions of the Story of How the U.S. Purchased Alaska From Russia | History | Smithsonian

One hundred and fifty years ago, on March 30, 1867, U.S. Secretary of State William H. Seward and Russian envoy Baron Edouard de Stoeckl signed the Treaty of Cession. With a stroke of a pen, Tsar Alexander II had ceded Alaska, his country’s last remaining foothold in North America, to the United States for US$7.2 million.

