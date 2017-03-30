One hundred and fifty years ago, on March 30, 1867, U.S. Secretary of State William H. Seward and Russian envoy Baron Edouard de Stoeckl signed the Treaty of Cession. With a stroke of a pen, Tsar Alexander II had ceded Alaska, his country’s last remaining foothold in North America, to the United States for US$7.2 million.
There Are Two Versions of the Story of How the U.S. Purchased Alaska From Russia | History | Smithsonian
Seeded on Thu Mar 30, 2017 3:25 PM
