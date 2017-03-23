Benefits of Talking to Yourself | Reader's Digest

Talking to yourself could help diminish loneliness, says Aniesa M. Schneberger, MA, LMHC at Tampa Life Change. "It can be a comforting reaction to help fill a quiet place with the noise of your own voice when you're alone," she explains. When to worry? When you start having debates with yourself. Schneberger says this could be indicative of abnormal behavior that warrants speaking with a professional.