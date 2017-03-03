Newsvine

Pietro Sommavilla

 

About Don't be fooled by the echo. Articles: 0 Seeds: 6 Comments: 1157 Since: Apr 2007

Experts find mass grave at ex-Catholic orphanage in Ireland | Nation/World News | kokomotribune.com

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Pietro Sommavilla View Original Article: kokomo tribune.
Seeded on Fri Mar 3, 2017 4:56 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

DUBLIN — A mass grave containing the remains of babies and young children has been discovered at a former Catholic orphanage in Ireland, government-appointed investigators announced Friday in a finding that offered the first conclusive proof following a historian's efforts to trace the fates of nearly 800 children who perished there.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor