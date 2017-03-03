DUBLIN — A mass grave containing the remains of babies and young children has been discovered at a former Catholic orphanage in Ireland, government-appointed investigators announced Friday in a finding that offered the first conclusive proof following a historian's efforts to trace the fates of nearly 800 children who perished there.
Experts find mass grave at ex-Catholic orphanage in Ireland | Nation/World News | kokomotribune.com
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Mar 3, 2017 4:56 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment