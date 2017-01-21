Orphaned on the Ocean: The Unbelievable Story of Terry Jo Duperrault

Girl Survivor, Guarded; Wreck Inquiry Ordered

Miami, Nov. 17 (WPI)-A sail- ing yacht captain who survived a sinking that apparently claimed five lives and aroused official suspicion killed himself today just 24 hours after the only other known survivor was found.

The body of Julian Harvey, 45, skipper of the 60 foot ketch Bluebelle, was in a Mi- ami motel room. He had slit his arms; wrists, and throat with a razor.

This left Terry Jo Duperrault, 11, of Green Bay, Wis., the only known person who can tell of * the events leading to the sinking of the sailboat Sunday during a storm in the Bahamas.

Found by Ship

She was picked up by a mer- chant ship 125 miles northeast of Miami yesterday after stir- viving 3'k days on a life raft.

She was flown to a Miami hospital by helicopter in a severe state of shock, but re- sponded readily to treatment.

Doctors said the child was progressing satisfactorily and had a fair chance for complete recovery, barring complications. Physicians injected dextrose into her exhausted body, ad- ministered drugs to slow her pounding heart, and let her sip her first liquids in days.

Coast g u a r d investigators called Harvey for questioning and a 24 hour police guard was stationed outside Terry Jo's room.

Harvey had been picked up by a tanker the day after the sink- ing. In the lifeboat with him was the body of Terry Jo's sis- ter, Rene, 7.

Step Up Search

Also aboard the Bluebelle were the girls' parents, Dr. and Mrs. Arthur Duperrault, her brother, Brian, 14; and Harvey's wife, Mary Dene, 34.

The coast guard intensified a search for them, but after five days it appeared unlikely any others would be found alive. Doctors said Terry Jo was near death when the freighter dis-

Julian Harvey

covered her small raft bobbing in choppy seas.

Police said Harvey left a suicide note, which discussed only financial arrangements to be made after his death.

Authorities said he registered in the motel under th6 name of John Monroe of Tampa. A maid discovered his body when she entered the room to clean.

Police were summoned and one who had worked with har- bor police immediately recog- nized the dead man as Harvey.

Harvey's brother-in-law in Milwaukee, C h a r I e s Jordan, said he understood Harvey had lost three other boats. Marine investigators said they could verify only one such loss, how- ever. k

U. S. Pays Judgment

The one previous sinking in- volving Harvey on which inves- found records occurred Oct. 21, 1955. The coast guard in Washington said Harvey, then a lieutenant colonel in the air force, owned and piloted a 68 foot auxiliary sailboat that sank in Chesapeake bay at the mouth of the Potomac river.

The coast guard said Har- vey s boat, Torbatross, hit the hulk of the sunken battleship Texas. No lives were lost and Harvey later collected a court judgment of $14,258 from the government.

Capt. Robert Barber, head of the coast guard marine inspec- tion service at Miami, said he was in Washington at the time and recalled that the Torba- tross struck a hulk sunk by adrial bombs when the late Gen. Billy Mitchell proved to the war department his air force could sink warships.

Only Terry Jo's aunt and uncle, Mrs. Robert Scheers and

Fred Duperrault of Green Bay, and their attorney have been permitted to see the child. They refused to release any informa- tion about the girl s ordeal on the sinking Bluebelle and raft.

Investigators said they prob- ably would question hdr Mon- day.

After his rescue, Harvey said the Bluebelle had been struck by a " fresh breeze " sailor s terminology for a sudden squall -about 11:30 p. m. Sunday. It tore away the rigging, he said, and sent the mainmast crashing to the deck where it tore a hole in the hull, smashed the - iary engine fuel tank, and set the boat ablaze.

Leaps into Water

Harvey said he had no time -to aid his wife or the other pas- sengers. He leaped into the water, grabbed a life raft, and later dragged the body of Rene onto the raft. He said she had drowned before he saw the body.

Jordan, ?rs. Harvey's broth- er, told United Press Interna- tional the couple were married last July 27 at Tia Juana, Mex- ico.

Jordan said Mrs. Harvey had been a stewardess for Trans World Airways and continued to work for the air line briefly after her marriage.

He said Mrs. Harvey met her husband several years ago in Miami where she had been based with T. W. A. He said Mrs. Harvey knew nothing about boats but was an excel- lent swimmer.

Hears of Accidents

Jordan said he had never met Harvey but added that his sis- ter had told him of previous boating accidents in which Harvey was involved. He said Mrs. Harvey had told him her husband had taken out insur- ance on her life recently. He said he did not know the amount of the insurance.

Harvey's suicide note was written to Jim C. Boozer, offi- cial of a Miami outdoor ad- vertising firm, who said he and Harvey took air force cadet training together at Thunder- bird field, Phoenix, Ariz., in 1941.

Studies at.Purdue

Boozer said that while Har- vey was in the Air Force he finished a course at Purdue university he started before en- tering the service. He had an aeronautical engineering de- gree, Boozer added.

Boozer said Harvey had flown bombers in Europe during World War II and jet fighters in the Korean war, and had been decorated in both wars. He said Harvey later became a test pilot and retired as a lieutenant colonel from the air force with 20 years service about a year and a half ago.

" The things that happened to him were the sort of things you would expect to happen to a ," Boozer said. Har- vey bailed out of a jet trainer he was at Edwards air force base in California-but stayed in it long enough to eject a passenger first, he added.

IThe Associated Press said Harvey hod crashed another air force plane while assigned to Eglin airforce base, Fla.J.

Boozer described the yacht captain as " very safety mind- ed . . . but I guess you could call him accident prone." He said Harvey had been married three times.

Boozer said he believed Har- vey was divorced from his first wife and that his second wife was killed in a 1949 automobile accident n e a r Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

An Air Force officer who in- the Florida car wreck said Harvey's second wife and her mother were killed when a car driven by Harvey crashed thru a bridge railing.

Boozer said another boat of Harvev's-the 81 boot Valiant, noted as an ocean racer and outfitted with a built-in fire- place and hand rubbed wood- work-went down off the east coast of Cuba about two years ago.

" There were two or three people aboard with Harv, but all of them got out okay. I think they. were getting the Valiant ready for a race," Boozer said.

Harvey .aad a son, Lance, 14, by his second wife.

Boozer said he met Harvey when the captain flew back to Miami after his rescue.- "l [e was very depressed," Boozer 8aid. " I believe he committed suicide because he lost his wife. She was the dream girl of H!rv s life."

The 60 foot sailing yacht, Bluebelle, which sank during storm near Bahamas.