I think it's very unfair when "The New York Times" can write a story that they know is false, that they virtually told me they know it's false and I say, why don't you pull the story, and they say, we're not going to do that, because they can't basically be sued. And you can't be sued because can you say anything you want and that's not fair.
Trump Would 'Absolutely...Open Up the Libel Laws' So 'A Person Like Me...Can Bring Lawsuits'
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Feb 10, 2017 5:58 PM
